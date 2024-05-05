Recent Patches + Playstation Launch

Hello Daddies & Babies

There was a recent patch on the 2nd - here are the notes for those - Also below, are notes for a patch that just came out, and some information about what's next for Who's Your Daddy?! And oh, one more thing - the game is now Available on Playstation (Very important for PC players to know this)

The PlayStation Patch

This is a small patch that adds compatibility with PlayStation. There are also some minor bugs fixes added here.

OSX Fix

The game should now be working again for OSX users with silicon processors

Bug Fixes

fixed a bug that caused babies to win by simply riding the mower

Nail gun now shoots nails

Daddy’s Nightmare is now functional again

Splitscreen should now be working as expected

Flour Jar Debuff no longer permanent

Fixed a bug where babies dropping did not occur for the baby

Fixed issues with fire system, gas should once again be ignitable

Fixed issues with soap not working on gas

Fixed the Bear not entering the map

Fixed an issue where controller icons would not show in-game

Other

Flashlight is now much brighter

Puke now comes more smoothly from mouth

(There are some new achievements that may be added, but you can’t get them just yet, we are still testing)

The May 5th Patch

Daddypad now working on controllers

The bear can cross the bearrier

House flooding is swimmable and extinguishes fire properly

Improved colliders in Baby Daddy Acadamy closet

Fixed issues with First Person Camera not being positioned correctly when running & crawling

drop action no longer listed in controls

What’s Next?

The next major content update will be coming this summer. Our target date for next major update is June 24th. This upcoming update will feature some new areas that explore the lore in the world of Who’s Your Daddy?!. We will also be introducing a new character.

Anyway, remember to feed your babies and that daddy wants to love you - okay bye