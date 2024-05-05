Recent Patches + Playstation Launch

Hello Daddies & Babies
There was a recent patch on the 2nd - here are the notes for those - Also below, are notes for a patch that just came out, and some information about what's next for Who's Your Daddy?! And oh, one more thing - the game is now Available on Playstation (Very important for PC players to know this)
The PlayStation Patch
This is a small patch that adds compatibility with PlayStation. There are also some minor bugs fixes added here.
OSX Fix
- The game should now be working again for OSX users with silicon processors
Bug Fixes
- fixed a bug that caused babies to win by simply riding the mower
- Nail gun now shoots nails
- Daddy’s Nightmare is now functional again
- Splitscreen should now be working as expected
- Flour Jar Debuff no longer permanent
- Fixed a bug where babies dropping did not occur for the baby
- Fixed issues with fire system, gas should once again be ignitable
- Fixed issues with soap not working on gas
- Fixed the Bear not entering the map
- Fixed an issue where controller icons would not show in-game
Other
- Flashlight is now much brighter
- Puke now comes more smoothly from mouth
- (There are some new achievements that may be added, but you can’t get them just yet, we are still testing)
The May 5th Patch
- Daddypad now working on controllers
- The bear can cross the bearrier
- House flooding is swimmable and extinguishes fire properly
- Improved colliders in Baby Daddy Acadamy closet
- Fixed issues with First Person Camera not being positioned correctly when running & crawling
- drop action no longer listed in controls
What’s Next?
The next major content update will be coming this summer. Our target date for next major update is June 24th. This upcoming update will feature some new areas that explore the lore in the world of Who’s Your Daddy?!. We will also be introducing a new character.
Anyway, remember to feed your babies and that daddy wants to love you - okay bye
Changed files in this update