Moar Load Games!

Happy May 4th!

I want to get the release out before I finish watching the original Star Wars movies! This one will be a little long-winded =)

Load Games

As requested by several people, I've updated the Load Game window to allow for the last five saves. As I originally designed this game to be too hard I'm still working on reducing that and this should help.

Peaceful Too Hard

I've made a lot of tweaks on this patch to get Peaceful mode to be more in line with its name. One of the challenges as a solo-dev is becoming blind to the difficulty as you're too well practiced.

Key changes:

Erratic Essence will be half as powerful in Peaceful mode

Erratic Essence will dissipate if the tower is under attack in Peaceful mode

Mages unhappiness level to quit has been massively reduced, but still possible

"Sticky" Erratic Essence

I've come to dislike my idea on having Erratic Essence stick to the tower if any Essence Reapers are active. It causes nearly all people to forget to turn back on the Essence Reapers, or forget to turn it off and take more damage than intended. This has been disabled! I've updated the tutorial/tips to not even mention turning off the Reapers and hope this helps!

Notification Filtering

Feedback on this next change is highly encouraged as I'm not sure I nailed it. There have been a lot of requests to make the notifications easier to work with and I've designed a new category system with a filter. This should allow you to use the Notification window more effectively!

Auto Assign Filter

Yet another requested feature was the ability to control the auto-assign, especially for larger towers. This will allow you to filter the mages/students out depending on their promotion level.

More UI Tweaks

I haven't forgotten of all the suggestions and complaints on UI and have a couple more. Crafting recipes will now show the skill and attribute associated.

As well as new room descriptions! This will need more love as I want to get more details in for what skills might be necessary which then let's you know what attributes might apply. I'll get that going for next weeks patch.

More Fixes

Priority Dropdown - Show all five options to avoid scrolling

Removed the F12 debug controller display

Reduced fleeing thoughts from 5 to 1 maximum (I almost died...)

Fixed a bug in the Merchant window where the amount to sell wasn't resetting

Room Assignment won't except mages that have a job labeled as "Will Not Do"

Expanded Dimensional Door distance to stop mages from getting stuck

Increased room attachment check to attempt to fix the rooms becoming disabled for no reason

Fleeing mages will no longer get "stunned" when hit

I haven't been promoted thought has been limited to x5 and will start to fall off after 3 days

Added new option to disable the Summon Boss auto-save feature

I'm still working on the crafting system to help with the challenges people have had with auto-craft/generate tasks and having multiples of the same room. Hopefully I'll have better luck soon!

Thanks as always for all the feedback!

Jason

