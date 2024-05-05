 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mole Maiden Playtest update for 5 May 2024

Diamond Trio - Laurenza Update! (Build-14268199)

Share · View all patches · Build 14268199 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, playtesters! Thank you so much for your generous help through the MM PP!
It's been a fun week seeing everyone play Mole Maiden, and discovering all the bugs peppered through the game!

Starting this now, the game has been updated to Alpha 4 version 21 and features the newest member of the Diamond Trio, Laurenza. The Diamond Trio are three strong bosses you must face back-to-back before you can fight the Champion Coppra.

Your mission this week is to stress test this boss's AI and experiment with how to defeat her.

Before you Fight

Before you fight, please make sure that you are properly equipt with the equipment needed to test the boss's difficulty. Before facing the boss, press the zero key on your keyboard to open the Debug menu. Follow the on-screen prompts and equip the following.

  • Number of Hearts: between 6 and 8
  • Attack buff: 2-4
  • Equip all abilities.

To reach Laurenza, open your debug menu and press '/' to warp to the Quartz Pyramid. Talk to the nurse to save your game, and then head right to and enter the giant doorway. Once inside the trio maze, go up and to the right.

If you have any questions, please feel fee to ask me in #playtest-general. Looking forward to seeing your feedback this week!

  • Cheers

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2133722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link