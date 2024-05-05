Diamond Trio - Laurenza Update! (Build-14268199)

Hello, playtesters! Thank you so much for your generous help through the MM PP!

It's been a fun week seeing everyone play Mole Maiden, and discovering all the bugs peppered through the game!

Starting this now, the game has been updated to Alpha 4 version 21 and features the newest member of the Diamond Trio, Laurenza. The Diamond Trio are three strong bosses you must face back-to-back before you can fight the Champion Coppra.

Your mission this week is to stress test this boss's AI and experiment with how to defeat her.

Before you Fight

Before you fight, please make sure that you are properly equipt with the equipment needed to test the boss's difficulty. Before facing the boss, press the zero key on your keyboard to open the Debug menu. Follow the on-screen prompts and equip the following.

Number of Hearts: between 6 and 8

Attack buff: 2-4

Equip all abilities.

To reach Laurenza, open your debug menu and press '/' to warp to the Quartz Pyramid. Talk to the nurse to save your game, and then head right to and enter the giant doorway. Once inside the trio maze, go up and to the right.

If you have any questions, please feel fee to ask me in #playtest-general. Looking forward to seeing your feedback this week!