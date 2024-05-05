YoloX 1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 14268026 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 04:33:08 UTC by Wendy

A large update for the create tab. This introduces an easy mode using a pixel editor with some basic shape generation. This should let folks make basic crosshairs quickly. Alternatively complete mode has several improvements, including improved widgets, and no longer requiring separate layers just to add borders to shapes.

Also added action support for crouch and movement keys (WASD). These have been applied to several crosshairs.

Otherwise lots of polishings and fixings :)

NEW: Create: Now has Easy and Complete mode. Complete is the usual editor. Easy is a simple pixel editor for quickly creating basic crosshairs. This pixel editor is also available under image shape in Complete mode.

NEW: Create: Added actions for crouch and direction (strafe, forward, back).

NEW: Create: Show feature tags in layer buttons.

BUFF: UI: Improve number slider

BUFF: UI: Improve color picker

BUFF: Test View: Show label for active crosshair action

BUFF: Create: Creating borders no longer requires a separate layer

BUFF: Collection: Improve preview performance

BUFF: Input: Support CONTROL, SHIFT, and ALT as single button hotkeys. added to support crouch usually being just CONTROL.

BUFF: UX: While main menu is open, now shows intro popup over games/app windows not yet assigned a crosshair. Intended to reduce any confusion for new users.

BUFF: Crosshairs: Updated several crosshairs to use new direction and crouch actions.

FIX: UX: Fullscreen games won't be interrupted by license nag (regular version).

FIX: UI: Workshop crosshairs will not sometimes disappear when disabling "sync with steam".

FIX: UI: Several minor problems

UPCOMING

Several folks asked for more complex create features like animation transitions. I'll look into this but it can only be so useful with sliders and buttons. So my thinking is to introduce scripting support to offer full freedom over crosshair design and behavior :)

Create: Scripting support

Create: Easier animations using tweens.

Create: Import animated GIFs (and whatever other format is animated + transparent).

Feedback greatly appreciated!

May you guru in your pew pew! ːsteamhappyː