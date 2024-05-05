 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Möbius Front '83 update for 5 May 2024

UPDATE: Caching histograms

Share · View all patches · Build 14268025 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update changes the minigame histograms to be included with the game instead of being downloaded from our servers.

Changed files in this update

Windows Project Cheyenne (Windows) Depot 971161
  • Loading history…
macOS Project Cheyenne (Mac) Depot 971162
  • Loading history…
Linux Project Cheyenne (Linux) Depot 971163
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link