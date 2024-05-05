 Skip to content

The Zachtronics Solitaire Collection update for 5 May 2024

UPDATE: Caching histograms for Cribbage Solitaire

Build 14267978

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update changes the histograms for Cribbage Solitaire to be included with the game instead of being downloaded from our servers.

