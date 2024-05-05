Board Game mode Coming Soon!

Hello everyone,

We continue to work tirelessly on our board game mode. We are working on many different game mechanics to publish a box game mode that fits the characters of our little chicks.

With the release of Feather Party, we continue to develop many new feature requests you asked for and fix many bugs you reported. Let's now look at the details of these titles with this update:

Yes, we know that our little chicks love the lobby island and want to spend a long time there. Sometimes we witness that players get too caught up in the mini-games on the lobby island :) For this reason, when one of the players enters the Ready Area to start the game, we added a notification so that all other players on the Lobby island see this. However, it is of course still up to them if they want to join them in the Ready Area ;)

A lot of fights could break out when we tried to fit our little chicks into a narrow space. Although this can be very enjoyable at times :D we have seen that it can cause some discomfort to the players before the full game starts. For this reason, we prevented players from pushing each other in the Ready Area.

We detected and fixed a bug that prevented lobbies from being listed. The lobby listing system has been changed and the lobby search feature has been improved.

Many of our players have reported that there is a vulnerability that allows outside access to rooms that are in the type of Invite only. We have implemented an interim solution that solves this quickly. Now, when you open an invitation-only room, others can not enter your room. We continue to work to solve this problem more permanently.

We added 2 new Mini Golf maps. Now we have a total of 8 different mini-golf maps in the game.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44087553/32e51ead59a1718d0138d10a825fd071d6bf43bd.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44087553/a9f7daa307ef2fe07931d6cbbe9aacea37e99773.png)[/url]