Fixed some issues with the console which should improve its performance handling.
Added the mlm flag to the pride case (was already in game files, just forgot to add).
Shotgun fire rate reduced: 0.75s > 0.8s.
Fixed bug with grappling hook that let you move while paused.
Hopefully fixed achievements not being granted immediately when achieved.
Vigilant Inquest Playtest update for 4 May 2024
Patch 0.10.1
