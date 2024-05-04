Just a lil update for audio and typos 5/4/24

You know how you don't sleep well before finally releasing your game out of Early Access and then forget about something you had planned to do, but apparently forgot to write it down, and then didn't realize it until you were playing the latest build of your game that it was a thing you forgot?

Well basically, I did that with some typos in the Food District instance, as well as updating the audio in the instance to work similarly to how it does throughout the rest of the game.

I believe I also fixed some missing audio bits in a couple of minigames that occurred after the the change from TTS voice to actual recorded voice. There are still some TTS voices used in some of the minigames, but it fits the aesthetic really well on those specific ones in my opinion, so I decided to keep them.

Ok, hopefully that's all the last minute updates and fixes for this weekend.

Of course, let me know either here, on the discussion board, or through the feedback forms if you come across any issues!

Thank you and enjoy!