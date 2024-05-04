Sluggerpunk Build v1.0.1 - New Item + Bug Fixes + Quality of Life Changes!

Patch Notes for Version 1.0.1:
- Added new item to the game: Motorcycle Helmet (Head Slot) - 10% chance to prevent incoming damage
- Telebi now has dialogue displaying information about the different functions of the shop (refresh, insurance card, exit shop)
- Ranged Drone Enemies now telegraph their projectile attacks
- Added an arrow that points in the direction of the right analog stick. Controller Only.
~ Achievements for all items should now work
~ Saving is now encrypted
~ Grand Master level now displays HUD properly
~ Grand Master level is now slightly darker to better contrast entities on top
~ Grand Master and his chess pieces now have significantly more health
~ Chess Timer not doesn't affect the player in Grand Master fight, only the Grand Master's ability to spawn
~ Telebi's shop now refreshes with new items instead of ones the player might already have
~ Items in Telebi's shop now display what slot they belong to
~ Fixed Telebi crashing or showing broken enhancements when running out of options. Now it just displays an empty shop until there are items to sell again (whenever the player loses one, or when new items get added to the game) and fixed enhancements not loading properly in shop and inventory after JSON load.
~ Fixed Poker Chips not updating after buying Insurance.
~ Fixed the an issue with the keycard and a door in the Yellow Line level
~ Fixed issue with artificial heart, where hurtbox would be slightly offset downwards after reattaching back to the player
Changed files in this update