Ecto Initial Patch

Ecto had a decent launch. I was worried about the lack of content but it was reassuring seeing that people still had fun playing it. This update addresses some of the most common issues with the game from day 1.

Tweaked the weapon stats to attempt to balance their strengths and weaknesses better

Fixed a bug where you get stuck at the bottom of the well

The knife is limited to only damaging 3 enemies per hit

Robots chase players more effectively at close ranges

Fixed minor performance studdering on clients

Held Frogs no longer get hit when attacking with the knife

Thanks to everyone who played and gave their feedback! I'm just a singular wrinkydink human being and the potential quality of what I can create is greater as I hear more people's inputs and ideas.

PEACE AND MUCH LOVE YUUUUUPPP <4