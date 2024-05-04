 Skip to content

Ecto update for 4 May 2024

Ecto Initial Patch

Ecto Initial Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Ecto had a decent launch. I was worried about the lack of content but it was reassuring seeing that people still had fun playing it. This update addresses some of the most common issues with the game from day 1.

  • Tweaked the weapon stats to attempt to balance their strengths and weaknesses better
  • Fixed a bug where you get stuck at the bottom of the well
  • The knife is limited to only damaging 3 enemies per hit
  • Robots chase players more effectively at close ranges
  • Fixed minor performance studdering on clients
  • Held Frogs no longer get hit when attacking with the knife

Thanks to everyone who played and gave their feedback! I'm just a singular wrinkydink human being and the potential quality of what I can create is greater as I hear more people's inputs and ideas.

PEACE AND MUCH LOVE YUUUUUPPP <4

