Update 4 is here!

Update 4 brings the last essential feature to DitherDream: Save files! Now your progression through The Archipelago will be remembered by the game, as well as you. Beyond that, we've got new islands and countless other additions and enhancements to enjoy. Have fun!

Save Files: Your progress in exploring the archipelago will now be saved automatically as you go, and your map and nest will remember your progress. Your preferences (volume, motion intensity, etc) will also be saved from now on. You can clear your exploration progress from the options menu if you so choose, doing so will not affect your other saved settings.

Portals: The orb portal now expands faster when you've completed four tasks, instead of shrinking down again. The small side portals have been temporarily disabled as The Nest makes them obsolete.

New Islands: Colony of Winds and Way of Twos (the old Way of Twos is now Court of Twos)

Island and FX Enhancements: Most islands and FX have undergone some form of improvements. The most improved islands are probably Way of Ones and The Nest.

Movement Fixes: You should no longer ascend to the heavens when ascending slopes and holding the jump button.

We're getting towards the end of Early Access! Thanks so much for your help, feedback, and even simple interest in this trippy little adventure game!