Update Notes for May 4th

Some more changes to address bugs reported by you lovely people!
Changes
- Changed player start position for the race against the bird in Zone 1.
- Re-balanced meteor rain in Zone 4.
- Rewrote the way delays work dialogue again to hopefully fix the bug with people getting stuck in cutscenes.
- Made sure that Balloon Festival's expedition is added to the bulletin board.
- Made more functions not dependent on your system's locale. This fixed players not being able to load into the bus intro scene on PC's with the system language set to Turkish.
- Made it much less likely to get stuck in a loop of teleporting the player to fix a Unity physics bug.
- All players faint in the intro with the demon.
- Hopefully fixed the options menu sometimes not appearing.
- Fixed an issue where the framerate was no longer capped correctly after setting quality setting to Highest.
