Please Leave Me Alone, I Need to Poop update for 4 May 2024

Patch 1.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update fixes several small bugs:
- Fixed bug where phone ring would be audible even when volume slider was all the way down

  • Fixed bugs in several minigames where clicking the pause button would be registered as a game input
  • Fixed bug in Seat Wiper that caused the 'sogginess' meter of a new toilet paper wad to appear at max when it was first torn off
  • Fixed bug in Seat Wiper where disposing of a toilet paper wad could, in certain scenarios, cause the wad to 'float' over the toilet seat as if it was in the water
  • Fixed visual layering issue with bodily fluids in Seat Wiper

One small feature has been added as well:
- Minigames will not start repeating for a new player unless they have already completed each one at least once

