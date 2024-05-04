Patch 1.0.4

This update fixes several small bugs:

- Fixed bug where phone ring would be audible even when volume slider was all the way down

Fixed bugs in several minigames where clicking the pause button would be registered as a game input

Fixed bug in Seat Wiper that caused the 'sogginess' meter of a new toilet paper wad to appear at max when it was first torn off

Fixed bug in Seat Wiper where disposing of a toilet paper wad could, in certain scenarios, cause the wad to 'float' over the toilet seat as if it was in the water

Fixed visual layering issue with bodily fluids in Seat Wiper

One small feature has been added as well:

- Minigames will not start repeating for a new player unless they have already completed each one at least once