Version 1.20.0: Patch Notes

Hello starchasers! How are you- Cat pictures? Oh alright, fine. I keep waking up with 30 pounds worth of meowmeat on top of me so here you go. These Things.

Now I'll be out of town next week which means there will be no patch next week. This is fine as we're ramping things up for our first big EA milestone release: Gods & Corpses, which will bring lots of new little bits of content and a lot of background optimization stuff to the game as well. Until then, here's a smaller patch to tide you over.









Onto the changelog!

NEW FEATURES

Added a setting that lets you set what your mouse wheel or throttle on a joystick controls, so you can use it for your whatsit, your engines now instead of the quickmenu (which now also has keybinds for that).

The frienddrive interface is now radial and has some small improvements to readability. On the subject of frienddrive improvements, NPCs now also jump in much faster.

The navmap now displays if a station sells ships.

Added new effects to campaign mission 9 to better communicate just how screwed you are.

While disrupted, lanelines will have a persistent effect showing that they’re offline.

The Peerless Casino is now open for business! There’s been some small changes to some of the gaming stations, but more relevantly it now has its full interior with some initial detailing. More detailing will come later, of course.

Peerless Casino’s quexben tables now have different risk levels.

Hat, Creon, Tyrono, and even Candrial can all be spoken too when off-mission, and have extensive dialogue trees!

CHANGES AND REBALANCES

Completing the campaign won’t reset your reputation with certain special factions.

Expanded and changed what factions the Absolutionists don’t like (hint: a lot).

More stations sell station plating now.

Adjusted the hitboxes of some of the Cannonfiend’s attacks.

Adjusted the triggerzone of the space mirror.

Made the items that let you craft unique dungeon weaponry stackable.

All buyable ships now have icons.

Added more lodestones in more locations. You still need the same amount to complete the quest, this just gives you more opportunities.

The Loco Star now has its proper gameplay stats and is worthy of being the endgame spacetrain it was always meant to be.

Removed more quest systems that could be reached via unstable jumps unintentionally.

Gravecity’s quests now have a reputation requirement attached.

Autopilot when manual docking is enabled will no longer disable manual docking. In order to take advantage of autopilot’s auto docking feature, you will have to turn off manual docking. Goto still works normally, of course.

Hostile Delivery now has appropriate icons for characters in dialogue and some events have been shored up to work even if you missed them the first time.

Some improved support for HOTAS and joystick. This is still very vestigial (remember: mouse and keyboard will always be what we HEAVILY recommend) but it will try to automatically identify valid axises for controls based on what you have plugged in.

FIXES

Fixed some typos in dialogue.

Fixed issue where reversing into a station would cause docking weirdness later on.

Fixed issue where the Suncracker would respawn.

Fixed various lighting issues on stations.

Fixed some closing issues with the new radial menu.

Fixed some button rebinding issues, including overdisplay and some buttons not allowing for rebinds.

Fixed issues where some records in the codex file would disappear.

Fixed some misnamed ships in game.

Fixed several more issues with big-kill-based missions.

Fixed issue where courier missions wouldn’t tell you the name of the area you need to courier to.

Fixed mission issues with several mission items that couldn’t be sold.

Fixed issues where wave-based missions would spawn too few enemies.

Fixed issue where some secret systems could be reached with unstable jumpholes. This will eventually be a thing, for sure, but not THESE particular star systems.

Fixed issue where the player would randomly become a ten foot tall robot woman for no reason.

Fixed issue where some ancient gates could be randomly unstable.

Refactored how longrange scans work to be more reliable.

Fixed further issues with the creatures inhabiting the great egg in Pard-12.

Adjusted some issues with several questmarkers in Black Borm’s Treasure.

Crafting menu now displays value and valid hardpoints (if any) of the crafted item.

Fixed issues with loading quicksaves via the quickload option.

Randomization Console Commands now also properly updates your UI.

Fixed issue where some lodestones couldn’t be looted.

Fixed graphical errors where several systems would have skyboxes that were too low resolution.

Fixed issue where avoidance code wouldn’t work when autopilot was trying to dock with something.

Your ship’s onboard AI narrator will now correctly announce things for minefields, explosive gases, dock denials, and docking.

Fixed issues with Hostile Delivery where players friendly with the Washers could have their reputation reset.

Fixed some lonely startrawlers that had been blown off course.

Fixed some drift when using joysticks or controllers.

Fixed some inventory UI where old data would still be displayed.

Linux Build

We're working on trying to get out a native Linux build, right now this is sort of in testing and it'll take a while seeing as a 10gb upload on my 1970s internet isn't the easiest thing. Ideally, this Linux build will also make it easier to use with Steam Deck.

Anyway, one more closing cat.



