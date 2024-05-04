May 4th Patch - Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14267540 · Last edited 4 May 2024 – 22:26:10 UTC by Wendy

We just put out an update with the following bug fixes.

Farm Map Sound Effect Bug.

Weekly task real-time update. The weekly tasks should hopefullly update counts in real-time now as you are doing them.

Mountain forest getting stuck fix.

Added option to close the settings menu in the main menu of the game.

Fixed the language selection bug that would sometimes not change the language.

The master volume will now also change the music volume. Music was being ignored in the master volume setting.

Spiders off bug. If you selected spiders off in the main menu under settings it was not actually setting spiders to be set to off. This should be fixed now.

Thank you to everyone for all the feedback and support!