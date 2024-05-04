Theocracy, Elevated 2024 A.D. edition
This Theocracy version 1.12.a completes what I call "Theocracy, Elevated 2024 A.D. edition", which contains features released January - May 2024:
- Scenarios / MOD support
- Ancient Civilizations scenario
- Custom backgrounds support
- Alternative (optional) set of backgrounds - you can be enable/disable them in Settings
- Give up function
- Map builder
- Unit experience and promotion to Veteran / Elite units
- Alien invasion
- Improved Knowledge, Dogma and Production screens
This particular version introduces the custom backgrounds. Other features above were released in previous packages in 2024.
You can use your own custom backgrounds! I will post a manual for this in General Discussion section soon.
Additional smaller changes in 1.12.a version:
- Regions which are "flipping" - you lose them and then reconquer them in the same turn or the next turn - will automatically resume its previous production, i.e. the production which you selected before you lost the region. Thanks to this, you do not have to choose a new production to a region which you just lost and reconquered, because sometimes such flipping of regions occurs multiple turn in a row and having to assign a production to a region, which you know you will lose anyway, was slightly annoying. Of course, if you want to select a different production for the region than the one which is resumed, you can do it by entering Production Screen of the region.
- Options menu item was renamed to Settings
- Minor bug fixes
Changed files in this update