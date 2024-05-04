 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Theocracy update for 4 May 2024

Theocracy, Elevated 2024 A.D. edition

Share · View all patches · Build 14267242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Theocracy, Elevated 2024 A.D. edition


This Theocracy version 1.12.a completes what I call "Theocracy, Elevated 2024 A.D. edition", which contains features released January - May 2024:

  • Scenarios / MOD support
  • Ancient Civilizations scenario
  • Custom backgrounds support
  • Alternative (optional) set of backgrounds - you can be enable/disable them in Settings
  • Give up function
  • Map builder
  • Unit experience and promotion to Veteran / Elite units
  • Alien invasion
  • Improved Knowledge, Dogma and Production screens

This particular version introduces the custom backgrounds. Other features above were released in previous packages in 2024.

You can use your own custom backgrounds! I will post a manual for this in General Discussion section soon.

Additional smaller changes in 1.12.a version:

  • Regions which are "flipping" - you lose them and then reconquer them in the same turn or the next turn - will automatically resume its previous production, i.e. the production which you selected before you lost the region. Thanks to this, you do not have to choose a new production to a region which you just lost and reconquered, because sometimes such flipping of regions occurs multiple turn in a row and having to assign a production to a region, which you know you will lose anyway, was slightly annoying. Of course, if you want to select a different production for the region than the one which is resumed, you can do it by entering Production Screen of the region.
  • Options menu item was renamed to Settings
  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2195531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link