Share · View all patches · Build 14267242 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy

Theocracy, Elevated 2024 A.D. edition



This Theocracy version 1.12.a completes what I call "Theocracy, Elevated 2024 A.D. edition", which contains features released January - May 2024:

Scenarios / MOD support

Ancient Civilizations scenario

Custom backgrounds support

Alternative (optional) set of backgrounds - you can be enable/disable them in Settings

Give up function

Map builder

Unit experience and promotion to Veteran / Elite units

Alien invasion

Improved Knowledge, Dogma and Production screens

This particular version introduces the custom backgrounds. Other features above were released in previous packages in 2024.

You can use your own custom backgrounds! I will post a manual for this in General Discussion section soon.

Additional smaller changes in 1.12.a version: