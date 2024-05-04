 Skip to content

Farm Manager World update for 4 May 2024

Patch 0.8.20240504.300

Build 14267156

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix for 2 x warehouse training requirements not setting as done
Fix for campaign step condition requiring havin employees with selected skill

