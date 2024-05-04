 Skip to content

Kenophobia update for 4 May 2024

Bug fixes and New game option

Hey everyone!

First of all: sorry for the huge amounts of updates! I promise tomorrow will be the last day where i release daily updates!
Anyways, this update mainly includes some additions to the save system - a seperate option to load the existing game and start a new one! Here's the full list of what's changed:

  • Added an option to start a new game or load the existing save file
  • Fixed a bug where the player would noclip in the 2nd level by crouching
  • Fixed a bug where the player could get behind the lockers in the 3rd level

Stay tuned for the next update!

