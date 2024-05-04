 Skip to content

Acid Planet update for 4 May 2024

0.72.1 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14267106 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! Just a quick fix for the new item screen.

-Fixed some items costs that weren't showing properly
-Removed the buggy Ampule of Acid which needs to be reworked for now.

Thanks for playing!

Adam

