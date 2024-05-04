0.72.1 Hotfix

Hi all! Just a quick fix for the new item screen.
-Fixed some items costs that weren't showing properly
-Removed the buggy Ampule of Acid which needs to be reworked for now.
Thanks for playing!
Adam
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi all! Just a quick fix for the new item screen.
-Fixed some items costs that weren't showing properly
-Removed the buggy Ampule of Acid which needs to be reworked for now.
Thanks for playing!
Adam
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update