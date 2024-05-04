 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

One More Night update for 4 May 2024

Fixed up!

Share · View all patches · Build 14267102 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following functions have been improved.

1- Now when you get on the horse, the UI will be hidden, so you will have better vision, and you will be able to enjoy it better.
2- Now when you are close to the horse, it will now show an indicator to get on it.
3- The sword and pistol will be unequipped while you are in cursor mode (ALT), preventing you from accidentally attacking.
4- Treasure chests will now be destroyed after 5 seconds of opening them, gaining performance.
5- Saving Files now have indicator.
6- Loading save files now have loading screen.

Thanks for support me on this project (OneMoreNight) Betters things are coming. ATT: MikiGames

Changed files in this update

Depot 2720621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link