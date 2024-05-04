The following functions have been improved.

1- Now when you get on the horse, the UI will be hidden, so you will have better vision, and you will be able to enjoy it better.

2- Now when you are close to the horse, it will now show an indicator to get on it.

3- The sword and pistol will be unequipped while you are in cursor mode (ALT), preventing you from accidentally attacking.

4- Treasure chests will now be destroyed after 5 seconds of opening them, gaining performance.

5- Saving Files now have indicator.

6- Loading save files now have loading screen.

Thanks for support me on this project (OneMoreNight) Betters things are coming. ATT: MikiGames