Hotfix #1 (2024-05-06)

Hello everyone!
We hope you had a nice weekend playing FOUNDRY. We have been working on a first hotfix which addresses the most critical issues during these days, and it should be available now.
Changelog:
- Emptying pipes when connected to a dedicated server should no longer crash.
- Fixed issue where you could not launch Foundry directly from the executable.
- Ore vein miners should no longer sometimes stop working when they reach the core.
- Fixed a networking issue which should help players having connection issues when playing the game using proton.
- Fixed an issue that could occur when attempting to save your settings after having opened the settings accessibility tab.
- Fixed issue where the radio tower cannot be built in certain scenarios.
- Fixed crash after demolishing a modular building which is under construction.
To submit feedback or report a bug, you can press F9 in game or make a thread on our Forum. This is the best way to let us know that something is broken!
Have a nice day!
