Hotfix #1 (2024-05-06)

We hope you had a nice weekend playing FOUNDRY. We have been working on a first hotfix which addresses the most critical issues during these days, and it should be available now.

Changelog:

Emptying pipes when connected to a dedicated server should no longer crash.

Fixed issue where you could not launch Foundry directly from the executable.

Ore vein miners should no longer sometimes stop working when they reach the core.

Fixed a networking issue which should help players having connection issues when playing the game using proton.

Fixed an issue that could occur when attempting to save your settings after having opened the settings accessibility tab.

Fixed issue where the radio tower cannot be built in certain scenarios.

Fixed crash after demolishing a modular building which is under construction.

