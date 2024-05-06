 Skip to content

FOUNDRY update for 6 May 2024

Hotfix #1 (2024-05-06)

Hotfix #1 (2024-05-06) · Build 14267045 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 09:13:05 UTC

Hello everyone!

We hope you had a nice weekend playing FOUNDRY. We have been working on a first hotfix which addresses the most critical issues during these days, and it should be available now.

Changelog:

  • Emptying pipes when connected to a dedicated server should no longer crash.
  • Fixed issue where you could not launch Foundry directly from the executable.
  • Ore vein miners should no longer sometimes stop working when they reach the core.
  • Fixed a networking issue which should help players having connection issues when playing the game using proton.
  • Fixed an issue that could occur when attempting to save your settings after having opened the settings accessibility tab.
  • Fixed issue where the radio tower cannot be built in certain scenarios.
  • Fixed crash after demolishing a modular building which is under construction.
To submit feedback or report a bug, you can press F9 in game or make a thread on our Forum. This is the best way to let us know that something is broken!

Have a nice day!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/983870/FOUNDRY/

