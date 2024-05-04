 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inner Struggle update for 4 May 2024

1.0.1 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 14267015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, everyone!

A small patch was just released in order to make some minor improvements and fixes to the game. Here are the listed changes:

  • Added a text indicating what key to press in order to advance the dialogue

  • Added a text indicating to hold Left Shift in order to start a run

  • Added a blinking animation to the cursor that indicates the player can advance the dialogue

  • Added a small version label to the bottom right corner of the screen on the main menu

  • Fixed the game freezing when the player fell down the abyss during the tutorial

  • Fixed the dialogue balloon disappearing after changing layouts

If you happen to come across any other bugs, please don't hesitate to let me know in the comments so I can be aware of them and provide additional fixes as soon as possible.

Good luck with the struggle!
~Somnitum

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2886541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link