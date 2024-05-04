1.0.1 Patch

Greetings, everyone!
A small patch was just released in order to make some minor improvements and fixes to the game. Here are the listed changes:
Added a text indicating what key to press in order to advance the dialogue
Added a text indicating to hold Left Shift in order to start a run
Added a blinking animation to the cursor that indicates the player can advance the dialogue
Added a small version label to the bottom right corner of the screen on the main menu
Fixed the game freezing when the player fell down the abyss during the tutorial
Fixed the dialogue balloon disappearing after changing layouts
If you happen to come across any other bugs, please don't hesitate to let me know in the comments so I can be aware of them and provide additional fixes as soon as possible.
Good luck with the struggle!
~Somnitum
