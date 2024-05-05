Build 0.1.5 Released

- Added Apprentice gains xp per heal casted
- Added "Gain XP Heal Cast" attribute to some magic items
- Improved Shrine spawn to prevent all shrines bunching up
- Improved Player damage detection
- Improved Damage and XP text handling performance
- Improved Screen brightness and gamma
- Improved UI rendering
- Improved Lobby UI animation quality
- Improved World rendering performance
- Fixed Critical bug regarding game over conditions
- Fixed Incorrect calculation of grid position for item spawn
- Fixed Minimap shrine icon fill offset being incorrect
- Fixed Level up price showing up as "Max Level" if the level up cost is 1
- Fixed rare cases of duplicate damage
- Game Engine Upgrade
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update