O Holy Knight update for 5 May 2024

Build 0.1.5 Released

  • Added Apprentice gains xp per heal casted
  • Added "Gain XP Heal Cast" attribute to some magic items
  • Improved Shrine spawn to prevent all shrines bunching up
  • Improved Player damage detection
  • Improved Damage and XP text handling performance
  • Improved Screen brightness and gamma
  • Improved UI rendering
  • Improved Lobby UI animation quality
  • Improved World rendering performance
  • Fixed Critical bug regarding game over conditions
  • Fixed Incorrect calculation of grid position for item spawn
  • Fixed Minimap shrine icon fill offset being incorrect
  • Fixed Level up price showing up as "Max Level" if the level up cost is 1
  • Fixed rare cases of duplicate damage
  • Game Engine Upgrade

