[v1.6.0] Adding Twinblades, UI Improvements and new status effects

Hello everyone! Big update this week, featuring some exciting new additions and quality-of-life improvements to the game!
The primary focus of the update was on making the elven village of Arun more interesting, with additional activities and new dialogues with NPCs after completing the main quest. The boss fights in these areas have also been enhanced, including the addition of a new boss weapon: the Twinblades!
Companions were made more useful now: they comment on the map they are on, and they will help Cacildes by giving items from time to time!
Characters and enemies can now be paralyzed and confused. When paralyzed, characters won't move for a while, and if confused, they will attack themselves!
I've also added descriptions to alchemy ingredient pickups to inform players which recipes use these pickups, if they have found the recipe! This will make it easier for you to understand which ingredients you need to craft certain potions.
Here's the full changelog:
- Improve Companions by giving them more dialogues in maps
- Fix arrows in Druid Forest travelling so far away
- Added new book, A Tale Of Two Brothers
- Added more details in Arun Village
- Add recipe description to consumables that have a recipe attached to them if the player has said recipe
- Added music to Arun Garden and boss music to bee fight
- Made bee boss fight more challenging by making bees not attacking each other, increasing their health, and adding lightning traps around the arena
- Companions should give some items when we talk to them on different maps
- Increased the speed of daggers when two-handed
- Fix backstab by repositioning enemies correctly and not allowing backstab if the enemy dies
- Make shops in Arun village close during nighttime
- Add potions for dandelions: Stamina
- Give more health to enemies according to the number of companions
- Wolves should give Wolf blood
- Add more NPCs to Arun Village
- After helping in Arun Village, Cacildes can sell items
- Add Slowness negative effect to enemies
- Add a filter so that character shops only buy certain items from the player
- Improve level progression to make it easier to level up in the first levels
- Add a tooltip on top of alchemy replenishables if the player has the recipe
- Fixed Elven Ears graphic
- Add Scrollbar to Upgrade Weapons UI
- Level UP menu is out of bounds. Make it compatible with gamepad
- Confusion now makes the player hurt himself
- Add Confusion negative effect to enemies that makes them attack themselves
- Reset Settings now work with ENTER key
- Load game button now Works with gamepad or on ENTER key
- Fixed additional index on menu layer
- Changed Luzern Armor location. Now you must kill Luzern to obtain Golden Warrior Armor Set
- Add Paralysis negative effect to enemies
- Added Twinblades as a boss weapon after defeating the Hive Initiative
- Fixed Scrolling on Item List on Main Menu
- Added music on duo orc fight and Balbino
- Fixed an issue where saving while on the menu would save the screenshot with the UI
As always, thanks for your support and feedback! Have a great time playing :-)
