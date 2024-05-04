[v1.6.0] Adding Twinblades, UI Improvements and new status effects

Hello everyone! Big update this week, featuring some exciting new additions and quality-of-life improvements to the game!

The primary focus of the update was on making the elven village of Arun more interesting, with additional activities and new dialogues with NPCs after completing the main quest. The boss fights in these areas have also been enhanced, including the addition of a new boss weapon: the Twinblades!

Companions were made more useful now: they comment on the map they are on, and they will help Cacildes by giving items from time to time!

Characters and enemies can now be paralyzed and confused. When paralyzed, characters won't move for a while, and if confused, they will attack themselves!

I've also added descriptions to alchemy ingredient pickups to inform players which recipes use these pickups, if they have found the recipe! This will make it easier for you to understand which ingredients you need to craft certain potions.

Here's the full changelog:

Improve Companions by giving them more dialogues in maps

Fix arrows in Druid Forest travelling so far away

Added new book, A Tale Of Two Brothers

Added more details in Arun Village

Add recipe description to consumables that have a recipe attached to them if the player has said recipe

Added music to Arun Garden and boss music to bee fight

Made bee boss fight more challenging by making bees not attacking each other, increasing their health, and adding lightning traps around the arena

Companions should give some items when we talk to them on different maps

Increased the speed of daggers when two-handed

Fix backstab by repositioning enemies correctly and not allowing backstab if the enemy dies

Make shops in Arun village close during nighttime

Add potions for dandelions: Stamina

Give more health to enemies according to the number of companions

Wolves should give Wolf blood

Add more NPCs to Arun Village

After helping in Arun Village, Cacildes can sell items

Add Slowness negative effect to enemies

Add a filter so that character shops only buy certain items from the player

Improve level progression to make it easier to level up in the first levels

Add a tooltip on top of alchemy replenishables if the player has the recipe

Fixed Elven Ears graphic

Add Scrollbar to Upgrade Weapons UI

Level UP menu is out of bounds. Make it compatible with gamepad

Confusion now makes the player hurt himself

Add Confusion negative effect to enemies that makes them attack themselves

Reset Settings now work with ENTER key

Load game button now Works with gamepad or on ENTER key

Fixed additional index on menu layer

Changed Luzern Armor location. Now you must kill Luzern to obtain Golden Warrior Armor Set

Add Paralysis negative effect to enemies

Added Twinblades as a boss weapon after defeating the Hive Initiative

Fixed Scrolling on Item List on Main Menu

Added music on duo orc fight and Balbino

Fixed an issue where saving while on the menu would save the screenshot with the UI

As always, thanks for your support and feedback! Have a great time playing :-)