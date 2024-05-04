Share · View all patches · Build 14266899 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Happy Second Haturday, everyone!

Several announcements and reminders!

First off, just released a patch to celebrate Haturday

Haturday #2 - Picnic Area & Bow Hat - Patch 1.3.29

Added a picnic area 🧺

Added a bow hat 👒

Snail Party May 31st! 🎉

We will be celebrating Snail Day! Make sure to mark yourself as interested in the event: https://discord.gg/snailsim?event=1233933233868242994

Snail Simulator Deluxe

In case you missed it, you can now buy the base game and the DLC together for a small discount: https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41041/Snail_Simulator_Deluxe/

New Merch!

Thanks so much for everyone who has contributed to the merch so far! I am planning on getting more art onto merch soon!

https://snailsimulator.com/merch/

Thanks everyone, have a great Haturday!