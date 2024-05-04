Happy Second Haturday, everyone!
Several announcements and reminders!
First off, just released a patch to celebrate Haturday
Haturday #2 - Picnic Area & Bow Hat - Patch 1.3.29
Added a picnic area 🧺
Added a bow hat 👒
Snail Party May 31st! 🎉
We will be celebrating Snail Day! Make sure to mark yourself as interested in the event: https://discord.gg/snailsim?event=1233933233868242994
Snail Simulator Deluxe
In case you missed it, you can now buy the base game and the DLC together for a small discount: https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41041/Snail_Simulator_Deluxe/
New Merch!
Thanks so much for everyone who has contributed to the merch so far! I am planning on getting more art onto merch soon!
https://snailsimulator.com/merch/
Thanks everyone, have a great Haturday!
Changed files in this update