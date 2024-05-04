A certain Annoying Crow, Caw Caw ;) informed us that notes were getting stuck on their screen. Although not always replicable, the problem should be fixed now in game! Thank you again Crow for letting us know!
The Collection update for 4 May 2024
Notes bug fixed!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2880221
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update