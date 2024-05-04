 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Programming Without Coding Technology 2.0 update for 4 May 2024

Support Drag-And-Drop inside the Goal Designer (Steps Tree)

Share · View all patches · Build 14266853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello

In this little update we support Drag-And-Drop inside the Goal Designer (Steps Tree).

So, we can move blocks through drag and drop instead of using cut and paste.

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1953111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link