The tasks have become even easier!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Brave Ones!

We have worked on some tasks and made them much easier. We have also addressed problematic tasks that might not have been counted.

Here is a list of tasks that will now be much easier to complete:

Chapter 14: Kill Penchuga in the Forest (hard). 650 reduced to 150

Chapter 21: Kill the mushroom in the Forest (impossible). 1500 reduced to 550

Chapter 27: Kill Pumbaa in the Forest (Hellish). For some players the task might not be completed. Fixed

Thank you for your feedback, we truly appreciate it!