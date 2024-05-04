 Skip to content

The Braves update for 4 May 2024

The tasks have become even easier!

Share · View all patches · Build 14266774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Brave Ones!

We have worked on some tasks and made them much easier. We have also addressed problematic tasks that might not have been counted.

Here is a list of tasks that will now be much easier to complete:

  • Chapter 14: Kill Penchuga in the Forest (hard). 650 reduced to 150
  • Chapter 21: Kill the mushroom in the Forest (impossible). 1500 reduced to 550
  • Chapter 27: Kill Pumbaa in the Forest (Hellish). For some players the task might not be completed. Fixed

Thank you for your feedback, we truly appreciate it!

