First patch based on feedback!

---- new waves experiment --- waves will be comprised mostly of 1 single type with the exception of SPECIALS (slimer and healer) which can still spawn during any wave.

With it, next wave enemy type is displayed at the bottom left of the screen.

game difficulty is a little easier at the start, about 15% lower health on all enemies, ramping back up to(mostly normal) in biome 3.

~~Continue button will grey out if no run is currently in progress. ~~

It will not grey out until next patch, so it does not ruin any runs currently.

Additionally, Continue will show the level you are on.

The hack button for learning new towers will now grey out when selected.

The micro rockets for missile archetype has the floating s for rocket count upgrade removed.

New art for the following enemies:

Slimer,

Swarmer,

Roller,

The bestiary has been updated accordingly