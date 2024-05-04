5.5 update

5.5 Updates:

Enhanced traversal capabilities: Players can now navigate over small objects more smoothly. Previously, there were instances where players could get stuck on minor obstacles within the game environment. This update rectifies that issue, offering a more seamless experience. Additionally, ramps have been added, and the terrain in Chapter 1 has been smoothed out for improved navigation. Refined dashing mechanics: The code governing dashing has been rewritten, resulting in increased stability and smoother execution of the mechanic. Players can now enjoy a more reliable and responsive dashing experience. AI navigation fixes: Addressed a bug where AI characters would float in the air near the slope with a large skeleton head due to inaccuracies in the navigation mesh.

Additional Content:

Environmental enhancement: A tree has been added to the first scene for absolutely no reason..

Upcoming Beta Testing:

I invite you to join our Discord community and participate in the beta testing phase. While there are numerous exciting additions and improvements in the pipeline, including new maps and enemies, i appreciate your patience as i work diligently to finalize the updates. Stay tuned for further announcements and opportunities to engage with the game's development process!