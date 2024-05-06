Version 0.5 is now available! Featuring a new item, the 'Nana Peel!

Baldi's Basics Plus version 0.5 is now available!

This update features a brand new item, the 'Nana Peel! Toss it on the ground and anyone that steps on it will slip and slide and bounce around until they hit an obstacle dead-on. This includes you! You can use it in a variety of situations to maneuver around characters, trap them, send them away or to give yourself a small speed boost.

This update also adds You Thought Point pickups. These plus icons appear as items, but instead of going to your inventory, they add YTPs instantly! The more you explore, the more you'll be rewarded!

Speaking of YTPs, this update also includes the new Power Bonus! This multiplies the YTPs earned in a level (Excluding from field trips) by the number of lives you have when you finish. This not only rewards better play, but it fixes a design issue where dying and replaying levels three times each allowed players to grind YTPs, making it the optimal way to play despite being super grindy.

Alongside those big new features, this update also brings new room variants, posters and other small tweaks. The full changelog can be viewed below.

Additions

New item, the "'Nana Peel"

Dropped 'nana peels can spawn in cafeterias.

Banana Trees can rarely spawn in playgrounds. These are surrounded by dropped 'nana peels.

You Thought Point Pickups.

Several new posters were added.

A new type of poster, bulletin boards, was added. These only appear in faculty only rooms.

Added a few different variants for the cafeteria, playground and library.

Changes

Reworked the way items are distributed into levels by creating a loot table system. Now, each level generates a list of items that should be found in it based on a set of parameters. These items are then placed throughout the level such that more valuable items favor harder to reach areas. Previously, items were generated by rooms individually, which meant it was almost impossible to control item balance per-level without changing the number of rooms that generated in a level.

Reworked the elevator results screen to show the power bonus and other values in a more sensical order. The "Total YTPs" value on the screen now shows the YTPs earned in that level times the Power Bonus instead of the total YTPs the player has at the moment.

Many balance changes regarding items found in levels and YTP item prices in Johnny's Store.

Slightly reduced the volume of Beans' voicelines.

Big rooms in level 3 no longer have to be at the edge of the level.

Dr. Reflex is no longer guaranteed to appear in a run.

When telling a player to come to her class, Mrs. Pomp now favors class rooms that are farther away when choosing a room.

Getting sent to detention or teleported by Arts and Crafters now resets Baldi's sound queue. He will now always head directly to the alerted position unless distracted by another source after the player is teleported.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that could cause some audio clips to be ignored when pausing/unpausing the game (E.g. pausing while Dr. Reflex was saying "try again!" would sometimes result in him ending the line early and starting another test).

Fixed a bug that allowed posters to generate behind the water fountain in the cafeteria.

Fixed some Beans' audio clips that were miscategorized and didn't properly reflect audio settings.

Fixed various unintentional typos.

Fixed the Math Machine rewarding double the intended amount of YTPs when correctly solving it.

Fixed the portal poster being usable on one-way walls and not doing anything.

Fixed a bug that would cause some positional audio captions to appear as non-positional captions (E.g. the conveyor belt caption in the endless medium map).

Fixed an oversight where Principal of the Thing would shut and lock all doors when entering/leaving detention. Now, all doors will be shut/locked only when first teleporting into detention. When Principal enters/leaves through a door, only that door will be affected.

Fixed an oversight that allowed Mrs. Pomp to have her class in a room she or the player is already in when first talking to the player.

Fixed the flood water object not being big enough to entirely cover large levels.

Fixed bus rendering issues.

Fixed being able to look backwards while in a locker.

Fixed doors staying open indefinitely when being forced shut during a flood.

Fixed a bug that caused some entity/NPC movement to be somewhat inconsistent with other game elements when pausing/unpausing. This allowed for exploits in certain situations, such as being able to pause the game while being pushed by First Prize to escape being pushed.

Fixed stamina dropping when run is held but the player is moving slower than their walking speed.

Pre-release Changelog

Fixed a level generator crash that would occur when there were not enough item spawn points in a level to place all the items in the loot table.

Fixed the endless random map always crashing.

Added 'Nana Peel to Johnny's store.

Known Issues

Note that many of the issues listed here have been reported by players, but I have yet to reproduce them myself, so the accuracy of them might vary.

Balloons occasionally clip into objects.

NPCs will often not try to flip themselves when they are oriented opposite the player during Gravity Chaos. This can lead to strange NPC behavior.

NPCs will occasionally appear to turn-around when entering open areas where a hallway bridges between two different parts of that open area.

Lockdown doors near spawn can be seen snapping into the open position at game start.

Dr. Reflex will not always be facing the entity he is hitting with his hammer.

Dr. Reflex can squish NPCs even when they do not match his orientation during Gravity Chaos.

Captions are more likely to stack on top of each other and become hard to read due to the new sound propagation system. I plan on finding a way to prevent captions from rendering on top of each other.

There is no indication for when entities are about to become unsquished.

It is possible to see out of bounds while being rotated by a gravity flipper while squished.

On some screen resolutions, it is possible to see a gap through some elements on the elevator screen.

Some NPCs are very annoying when they are squished.

Wind and conveyor belt audio is not propagated.

NPCs will occasionally end up wandering into an area they should be fleeing from.

Dr. Reflex can sometimes get his hammer early while being pushed around by outside forces.

NPCs will occasionally get stuck on the merry-go-round.

NPCs can collide with other entities through walls, triggering their effects.

Math Machine balloons can rarely get stuck behind the diagonal math machine.

One-way doors can generate directly next to lockdown doors.

One-way doors can generate on top of regular swinging doors.

Principal, under some circumstances, can maintain his fast speed after using the principal whistle.

Whirlpools that spawn behind a closed elevator gate still pull on the player, and this can cause the player to get stuck if there are multiple whirlpools.

The camera can rarely be rotated up/down when getting turned around by Dr. Reflex.

Dr. Reflex's sprite rarely getting tilted when pushed by multiple outside forces at once.

Holding the quick map open while opening the advanced map causes a small visual issue.

Arts and Crafters' echoes while attacking don't always match his orientation during the gravity event.

When spawning in a level, the inventory says "Nothing" even if an item is highlighted.

The wrong amount of power tubes is displayed when playing certain modes.

Mrs. Pomp's map icon is awkwardly placed in some rooms.

Chalkles' voice sometimes cuts out while laughing due to the audio being propagated and entering another room/going out of bounds.

Going on a field trip while the "all notebooks" notification sound is playing will cause it to play a second time after returning from the field trip.

A seed is displayed when playing pre-made maps.

Held sprite objects, such as the math machine balloons, can be held into other areas such that their lighting noticeably changes.

Mrs. Pomp doesn't wander around class rooms in pre-made maps. She just stands in a corner.

Certain sound effects are delayed while the environment is frozen (Such as when Mrs. Pomp is asking the player to come to her class).

Maps from saved games of Hide & Seek from older versions of the game will fill out the areas found from the previous play session, even if it doesn't match new level generation.

Principal doesn't open office doors during detention while fleeing from a tape.

Beans' gum will float if the surface it hit is moved away.

During the flood, hall swinging doors do not open, while swinging doors that lead into rooms do open.

The map in Johnny's store doesn't remain sold out after buying it when replaying the same level.

That's all for this update. This next week I'll be almost exclusively focused on fixing bugs for version 0.5.1! Of course, please be sure to report any bugs you find in this update that are not already listed as a known issue. Thanks, and enjoy the update!