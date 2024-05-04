 Skip to content

Drak(c)ula Playtest update for 4 May 2024

Tutorial + hp system removed

Share · View all patches · Build 14266659 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After much work on trying to balance the upgrades I started to wonder if the game is better off without the possibility to loose. Maybe this game is better off being just about enjoying the story in the book? I have therefore removed all hit points and upgrades. I've also added a tutorial that shows up the first time you play the game (it's really simple)

