After much work on trying to balance the upgrades I started to wonder if the game is better off without the possibility to loose. Maybe this game is better off being just about enjoying the story in the book? I have therefore removed all hit points and upgrades. I've also added a tutorial that shows up the first time you play the game (it's really simple)
Drak(c)ula Playtest update for 4 May 2024
Tutorial + hp system removed
