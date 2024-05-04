Update 1.1.05

Mainly fixes for issues that were found since last update
-
Fixed issues with advancing to next Stage in the Regiment Management screen
-
Fixed Regiment TacAid upgrade level always cutting down TacAid delay to 50%; now correctly scales with the upgrade level
-
Fixed unit damage shader
-
(Probably) Fixed helicopter wreck pieces sometimes staying in the air
-
Added unit damage to aircraft
-
Adjusted aircraft and helo death effects
-
Feature preview - added slogans to M1A1 gun tubes
-
Adjusted PIVADS - shorter range, but more accurate
-
Small attack helicopters get better vision range
-
Added ACAV platoon type, assigned to tank recon platoons
-
Switched infantry squad names to national names
-
2-42/6-63 TF names swapped to match unit types
-
Switched most WG Pionere platoons to Fuchs
-
Removed BMP-1P from Polish regiments
-
Added Polish PT-76 with correct model
-
Fixed combat 6xPT-76 platoon using recon stats
-
Added FN FNC to Belgian infantry
-
Added a fading effects to units and aircraft during spawn/despawn
-
Added more informative unit names to game log
-
Minor optimizations
-
Switched to a saner version numbering scheme, finally
Changed files in this update