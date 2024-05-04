 Skip to content

Regiments update for 4 May 2024

Update 1.1.05

Build 14266620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mainly fixes for issues that were found since last update

  • Fixed issues with advancing to next Stage in the Regiment Management screen

  • Fixed Regiment TacAid upgrade level always cutting down TacAid delay to 50%; now correctly scales with the upgrade level

  • Fixed unit damage shader

  • (Probably) Fixed helicopter wreck pieces sometimes staying in the air

  • Added unit damage to aircraft

  • Adjusted aircraft and helo death effects

  • Feature preview - added slogans to M1A1 gun tubes

  • Adjusted PIVADS - shorter range, but more accurate

  • Small attack helicopters get better vision range

  • Added ACAV platoon type, assigned to tank recon platoons

  • Switched infantry squad names to national names

  • 2-42/6-63 TF names swapped to match unit types

  • Switched most WG Pionere platoons to Fuchs

  • Removed BMP-1P from Polish regiments

  • Added Polish PT-76 with correct model

  • Fixed combat 6xPT-76 platoon using recon stats

  • Added FN FNC to Belgian infantry

  • Added a fading effects to units and aircraft during spawn/despawn

  • Added more informative unit names to game log

  • Minor optimizations

  • Switched to a saner version numbering scheme, finally

Changed files in this update

