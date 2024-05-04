Carth 0.0.5a
~Added Beards for male character (except elves)
~Added Horns for Rifter characters
~Networking bug fixes
~UI Changes
~Added DLSS Support and options menu functionality under Anti Aliasing
~Added FSR3 Support and options menu functionality under Anti Aliasing
~Added FSR1 Support and options menu functionality under Anti Aliasing
~Added Fallback options for DLSS, FSR3, FSR1
~Fixed networking damage issues causing double damage sent
~Began addressing Horse Networking Issues
~Began addressing Boat Networking Issues
~Fixed PVP damage sent incorrectly over the network
~Optimized Humanoid Enemies
~Setup Enemies with new RPG system
~Increased starting health of all player
~Fixed bug not allowing players to get items that should be given when leveled up
~Fixed UI issue with Options menu when changing Inventory Input
~Map work
~New Dialogues and Quests
~Optimized Mini Map and Main Map
~Began setting up Beginner tutorial and quests
~Fixed G actions causing weapons in hand to always be shown across network
~Small reported Bug fixes from discord and forum
~Regulated minimum and maximum Color Picker choices window in character creation
~Created and added default skin swatches to color picker window
~Began creating and setting up New enemy behaviors
~Began creating master Enemy Brain to control and change behaviours
Carth Playtest update for 4 May 2024
Carth 0.0.5a
Carth 0.0.5a
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update