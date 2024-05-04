Carth 0.0.5a

~Added Beards for male character (except elves)

~Added Horns for Rifter characters

~Networking bug fixes

~UI Changes

~Added DLSS Support and options menu functionality under Anti Aliasing

~Added FSR3 Support and options menu functionality under Anti Aliasing

~Added FSR1 Support and options menu functionality under Anti Aliasing

~Added Fallback options for DLSS, FSR3, FSR1

~Fixed networking damage issues causing double damage sent

~Began addressing Horse Networking Issues

~Began addressing Boat Networking Issues

~Fixed PVP damage sent incorrectly over the network

~Optimized Humanoid Enemies

~Setup Enemies with new RPG system

~Increased starting health of all player

~Fixed bug not allowing players to get items that should be given when leveled up

~Fixed UI issue with Options menu when changing Inventory Input

~Map work

~New Dialogues and Quests

~Optimized Mini Map and Main Map

~Began setting up Beginner tutorial and quests

~Fixed G actions causing weapons in hand to always be shown across network

~Small reported Bug fixes from discord and forum

~Regulated minimum and maximum Color Picker choices window in character creation

~Created and added default skin swatches to color picker window

~Began creating and setting up New enemy behaviors

~Began creating master Enemy Brain to control and change behaviours