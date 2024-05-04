 Skip to content

A Living Room update for 4 May 2024

Inventory bug fixed, May 4

-There was a bug that made the inventory temporarily invisible sometimes. Hopefully that won't happen anymore.
-Also, I added a television frame around a certain piece of television content you can watch, just to make it look more televised. Now everything is logical and aesthetically pleasing.

