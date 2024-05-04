 Skip to content

Sippy Disco: Light Up the Dance Floor update for 4 May 2024

Sippy May Patch

4 May 2024

  • Added tutorial on the main menu
  • Added ability to zoom and slowed screen panning for more accurate clicking
  • Improved sounds to be more gentle

Thank you all for the support and feedback! Be on the lookout for exciting updates next month!

