Monsters of Mican update for 4 May 2024

Fixed bugs with Ultimate HERO, Dragon Form, and equipment

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A recent update caused some issues for the above features, they should all now function properly. I apologize for the inconvenience.

