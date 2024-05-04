 Skip to content

Edengrall update for 4 May 2024

V0.70.0.12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:
Made the BUY/SELL tabs in the Shop UI be more explicit that they are tabs rather than buttons to buy and sell

Bugfixes:
Fixed an issue that caused some cart forageables to have 0 quality and thus 0 sell value

