V0.70.0.12

Changes:
Made the BUY/SELL tabs in the Shop UI be more explicit that they are tabs rather than buttons to buy and sell
Bugfixes:
Fixed an issue that caused some cart forageables to have 0 quality and thus 0 sell value
