- Added BUILDINGS, 7 of them!
- Added happiness to every province, now state happiness counted regarding to provincal happiness every week.
- Added provincal happiness map mode.
- Provincal happiness affects votes of the current mayor's party within the province.
- Added a game rule that disallows player party to propose laws into parliament when having less than 20 MPs.
- Adjusted icon sizes of currencies such as "State Budget", "Democracy", "Military Power" and so on.
- Removed "Stability" from the active currencies, added "Science" instead.
- Changed "Corruption" icon with better one which is more fit.
- Added some new achievements.
Turkish Throne update for 4 May 2024
May 4 Patch Notes - Buildings
Patchnotes via Steam Community
