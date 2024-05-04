 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Turkish Throne update for 4 May 2024

May 4 Patch Notes - Buildings

Share · View all patches · Build 14266468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added BUILDINGS, 7 of them!
  • Added happiness to every province, now state happiness counted regarding to provincal happiness every week.
  • Added provincal happiness map mode.
  • Provincal happiness affects votes of the current mayor's party within the province.
  • Added a game rule that disallows player party to propose laws into parliament when having less than 20 MPs.
  • Adjusted icon sizes of currencies such as "State Budget", "Democracy", "Military Power" and so on.
  • Removed "Stability" from the active currencies, added "Science" instead.
  • Changed "Corruption" icon with better one which is more fit.
  • Added some new achievements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2839451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link