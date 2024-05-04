Major Patch 0.5.2

Hello, TGP fans and players! This patch focuses on fixing many bugs, especially ones related to multiplayer and saving+loading. It also adds a fair few items and touches up the default houses. This has been a long time coming, enjoy!
Multiplayer fixes and additions
-
Countless fixes for (multiplayer) saving and loading
-
Reconnecting to a session in progress (both from the lobby screen and after a disconnect)
-
Ready button in the lobby
-
Duplicate aspects no longer break things
-
Random seed is loaded and shared correctly, and already used for lobby randomness
-
Client players can no longer get desynced (disabled on the host’s end) when entering a dungeon
-
Consuming an item directly from the sylladex no longer breaks things
-
Checkboxes for allow duplicate aspects/classes/classpects now work properly
- Disallowing duplicate classpects now tries to give everyone their most liked instead of least liked classpect
Art, Items, and Houses
- Resprited 4 back hair pieces (15, 32, 37, 53)
- Added missing back hair dyes (2, 7, 11)
- Fixed 2 back hair half-dyes (6, 28)
- Added 62 new items
- Updated 1 mouth
- Updated 6 items
- Also fixed the colors on all smuppets
- Fixed a variety of recipes and fleshed out some missing links
- Completely revamped the house builder atheneum
- Added a dummy prototype item for Gamzee. oops!
- Fixed 1 animal
- Updated 3 animals
- Fixed the size of various animals
- Added 1 dead animal
- Updated 1 dead animal
- Updated all base houses
- Fixed Cat Hat and Scalemate Hood not hiding hair
- Tweaked Scarf description
- Removed the Electronic-tagged glasses from the character creator
- Fixed the filter mode and enabled read/write on all relevant sprites
- Fixed the filter mode on horses
- Fixed the size of Face Paint, Colored Paint, and the Hiveswap CD
- Deleted shrimple.png
Item and Alchemy fixes
- Ranged weapons correctly take into account accrual and buffs
- Dutton’s poetry book is now readable
- Items made through implicit alchemy can now have descriptions and prefabs
- Order (a || b vs b || a) no longer matters for alchemy
- Perfectly Generic Objects can still be punched but no longer be used in alchemy themselves
- Fixed a couple of cases where sprite-altering tags broke things
- Fix infinite punching exploit
New Chat Commands
- /gate, to enter a specific gate on the current land
- /sv-enter, a multiplayer-safe way to make a specific player enter
- /id, to get your player ID
House Building
- Floors can now be added adjacent to stairs and existing floor
- Revise tool now shows a button for rooms as well
- Bottom floor of apartment houses no longer has broken walls
Modding
- Adding to asset bundles is now supported
- Completely custom echeladders are possible again
Other
- Character sprites no longer sometimes have a strange rotation for a single frame
- Proper credits page with current and past contributors
