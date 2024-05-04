 Skip to content

The Genesis Project update for 4 May 2024

Major Patch 0.5.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14266428 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, TGP fans and players! This patch focuses on fixing many bugs, especially ones related to multiplayer and saving+loading. It also adds a fair few items and touches up the default houses. This has been a long time coming, enjoy!

Multiplayer fixes and additions

  • Countless fixes for (multiplayer) saving and loading

  • Reconnecting to a session in progress (both from the lobby screen and after a disconnect)

  • Ready button in the lobby

  • Duplicate aspects no longer break things

  • Random seed is loaded and shared correctly, and already used for lobby randomness

  • Client players can no longer get desynced (disabled on the host’s end) when entering a dungeon

  • Consuming an item directly from the sylladex no longer breaks things

  • Checkboxes for allow duplicate aspects/classes/classpects now work properly

    • Disallowing duplicate classpects now tries to give everyone their most liked instead of least liked classpect
Art, Items, and Houses
  • Resprited 4 back hair pieces (15, 32, 37, 53)
  • Added missing back hair dyes (2, 7, 11)
  • Fixed 2 back hair half-dyes (6, 28)
  • Added 62 new items
  • Updated 1 mouth
  • Updated 6 items
  • Also fixed the colors on all smuppets
  • Fixed a variety of recipes and fleshed out some missing links
  • Completely revamped the house builder atheneum
  • Added a dummy prototype item for Gamzee. oops!
  • Fixed 1 animal
  • Updated 3 animals
  • Fixed the size of various animals
  • Added 1 dead animal
  • Updated 1 dead animal
  • Updated all base houses
  • Fixed Cat Hat and Scalemate Hood not hiding hair
  • Tweaked Scarf description
  • Removed the Electronic-tagged glasses from the character creator
  • Fixed the filter mode and enabled read/write on all relevant sprites
  • Fixed the filter mode on horses
  • Fixed the size of Face Paint, Colored Paint, and the Hiveswap CD
  • Deleted shrimple.png
Item and Alchemy fixes
  • Ranged weapons correctly take into account accrual and buffs
  • Dutton’s poetry book is now readable
  • Items made through implicit alchemy can now have descriptions and prefabs
  • Order (a || b vs b || a) no longer matters for alchemy
  • Perfectly Generic Objects can still be punched but no longer be used in alchemy themselves
  • Fixed a couple of cases where sprite-altering tags broke things
  • Fix infinite punching exploit
New Chat Commands
  • /gate, to enter a specific gate on the current land
  • /sv-enter, a multiplayer-safe way to make a specific player enter
  • /id, to get your player ID
House Building
  • Floors can now be added adjacent to stairs and existing floor
  • Revise tool now shows a button for rooms as well
  • Bottom floor of apartment houses no longer has broken walls
Modding
  • Adding to asset bundles is now supported
  • Completely custom echeladders are possible again
Other
  • Character sprites no longer sometimes have a strange rotation for a single frame
  • Proper credits page with current and past contributors

