Major Patch 0.5.2

Build 14266428 · Last edited 5 May 2024 – 00:33:09 UTC

Hello, TGP fans and players! This patch focuses on fixing many bugs, especially ones related to multiplayer and saving+loading. It also adds a fair few items and touches up the default houses. This has been a long time coming, enjoy!

Multiplayer fixes and additions

Countless fixes for (multiplayer) saving and loading

Reconnecting to a session in progress (both from the lobby screen and after a disconnect)

Ready button in the lobby

Duplicate aspects no longer break things

Random seed is loaded and shared correctly, and already used for lobby randomness

Client players can no longer get desynced (disabled on the host’s end) when entering a dungeon

Consuming an item directly from the sylladex no longer breaks things

Checkboxes for allow duplicate aspects/classes/classpects now work properly Disallowing duplicate classpects now tries to give everyone their most liked instead of least liked classpect



Art, Items, and Houses

Resprited 4 back hair pieces (15, 32, 37, 53)

Added missing back hair dyes (2, 7, 11)

Fixed 2 back hair half-dyes (6, 28)

Added 62 new items

Updated 1 mouth

Updated 6 items

Also fixed the colors on all smuppets

Fixed a variety of recipes and fleshed out some missing links

Completely revamped the house builder atheneum

Added a dummy prototype item for Gamzee. oops!

Fixed 1 animal

Updated 3 animals

Fixed the size of various animals

Added 1 dead animal

Updated 1 dead animal

Updated all base houses

Fixed Cat Hat and Scalemate Hood not hiding hair

Tweaked Scarf description

Removed the Electronic-tagged glasses from the character creator

Fixed the filter mode and enabled read/write on all relevant sprites

Fixed the filter mode on horses

Fixed the size of Face Paint, Colored Paint, and the Hiveswap CD

Deleted shrimple.png

Item and Alchemy fixes

Ranged weapons correctly take into account accrual and buffs

Dutton’s poetry book is now readable

Items made through implicit alchemy can now have descriptions and prefabs

Order (a || b vs b || a) no longer matters for alchemy

Perfectly Generic Objects can still be punched but no longer be used in alchemy themselves

Fixed a couple of cases where sprite-altering tags broke things

Fix infinite punching exploit

New Chat Commands

/gate, to enter a specific gate on the current land

/sv-enter, a multiplayer-safe way to make a specific player enter

/id, to get your player ID

House Building

Floors can now be added adjacent to stairs and existing floor

Revise tool now shows a button for rooms as well

Bottom floor of apartment houses no longer has broken walls

Modding

Adding to asset bundles is now supported

Completely custom echeladders are possible again

Other