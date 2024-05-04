 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pinhead Adventures update for 4 May 2024

Pinhead Adventures 0.1.9: Proper Pinhead Plopping

Share · View all patches · Build 14266425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers! This week we wanted to improve on some of the core pinhead mechanics that weren't quite as refined as we liked. This is a definite improvement of the pinheads movement. Please be patient as we address the more niche issues still remaining. Any bugs can be reported in our forums.

Pinhead
Fixed some strange behavior with the slide and slide jumping
Fixed a bug with bonk causing the Pinhead to land on his feet
Fixed a bug causing the swords slide attack to loop
Fixed the pinheads flop, now acts as intended
Interacting has been made more stable
You can no longer interact while sliding
The slide is now much smoother
Look at rotation has been cleaned up
Adjusted sound effects on some animations
Follow camera now follows upwards and downwards while in the air
Added some extra logic to interact to help prevent animation issues
Fixed logic for the Pinhead's head rotation
Rework of speed lines

Orbo
Orbo can no longer grab locked statues

Explosive Barrel
Improved Vfx on explosion

World
Removed refraction effects from most glass. Temporary until a better looking solution can be implemented.

Floating platforms now only make sounds when activated

Minor material changes

Lil Green development is moving along at a steady pace. We will be announcing a release date soon. Stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2882841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link