Pinhead Adventures 0.1.9: Proper Pinhead Plopping

Hello Adventurers! This week we wanted to improve on some of the core pinhead mechanics that weren't quite as refined as we liked. This is a definite improvement of the pinheads movement. Please be patient as we address the more niche issues still remaining. Any bugs can be reported in our forums.
Pinhead
Fixed some strange behavior with the slide and slide jumping
Fixed a bug with bonk causing the Pinhead to land on his feet
Fixed a bug causing the swords slide attack to loop
Fixed the pinheads flop, now acts as intended
Interacting has been made more stable
You can no longer interact while sliding
The slide is now much smoother
Look at rotation has been cleaned up
Adjusted sound effects on some animations
Follow camera now follows upwards and downwards while in the air
Added some extra logic to interact to help prevent animation issues
Fixed logic for the Pinhead's head rotation
Rework of speed lines
Orbo
Orbo can no longer grab locked statues
Explosive Barrel
Improved Vfx on explosion
World
Removed refraction effects from most glass. Temporary until a better looking solution can be implemented.
Floating platforms now only make sounds when activated
Minor material changes
Lil Green development is moving along at a steady pace. We will be announcing a release date soon. Stay tuned!
Changed files in this update