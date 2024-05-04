Pinhead Adventures 0.1.9: Proper Pinhead Plopping

Hello Adventurers! This week we wanted to improve on some of the core pinhead mechanics that weren't quite as refined as we liked. This is a definite improvement of the pinheads movement. Please be patient as we address the more niche issues still remaining. Any bugs can be reported in our forums.

Pinhead

Fixed some strange behavior with the slide and slide jumping

Fixed a bug with bonk causing the Pinhead to land on his feet

Fixed a bug causing the swords slide attack to loop

Fixed the pinheads flop, now acts as intended

Interacting has been made more stable

You can no longer interact while sliding

The slide is now much smoother

Look at rotation has been cleaned up

Adjusted sound effects on some animations

Follow camera now follows upwards and downwards while in the air

Added some extra logic to interact to help prevent animation issues

Fixed logic for the Pinhead's head rotation

Rework of speed lines

Orbo

Orbo can no longer grab locked statues

Explosive Barrel

Improved Vfx on explosion

World

Removed refraction effects from most glass. Temporary until a better looking solution can be implemented.

Floating platforms now only make sounds when activated

Minor material changes

Lil Green development is moving along at a steady pace. We will be announcing a release date soon. Stay tuned!