 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneless VR update for 4 May 2024

Post Release Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 14266411 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug on court with the mesh colliders where you'd bug into colliders and jitter
-Fixed the delayed hand movement
-Fixed the 'cocaine revolver' infinite reloading glitch
-Fixed objects falling through the ground if let go of too quickly
-Fixed slow and stuttery movement
-Fixed hand offset-
-Fixed climbing

Changed files in this update

Depot 2933591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link