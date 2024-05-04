-Fixed a bug on court with the mesh colliders where you'd bug into colliders and jitter
-Fixed the delayed hand movement
-Fixed the 'cocaine revolver' infinite reloading glitch
-Fixed objects falling through the ground if let go of too quickly
-Fixed slow and stuttery movement
-Fixed hand offset-
-Fixed climbing
Boneless VR update for 4 May 2024
Post Release Bug Fixes
