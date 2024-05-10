The day has finally come! Bang Average Football is OUT NOW for Windows, Mac, Linux and Steam Deck!

Bang Average Football is a football/soccer RPG in which players join a washed up, rock bottom football club at the bottom of the divisions, and return them to national glory! Players can put themselves in the action, playing in exciting matches and becoming the best player in the country, all while meeting their fans, making transfers, upgrading the town stadium, and so much more.

Where can I report bugs and send feedback?

Please let me know if you run into any issues so I can try to fix them quickly for you! You can report issues in the game's Discord server, or just email support@ruairidx.com.

Thanks everyone for all the support throughout the development process! I'm really excited for you to get stuck into the finished game at last!

Ruairi