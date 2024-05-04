Noble Fates 0.29.4.0 Released!

Trading QOL
Fix for crash with Crafting Mods
Trading QOL
Add Offer Filters
Any
Poor or better
Average or better
Good or better
Great
Keep Trade Window open after Deal
Interface -> "Close Trade Window after Deal" for prior functionality
Prevent Abuse
Round up for Trader
Round down for Player
Lactating
Don't wait to produce more milk after feeding
Chimneys
Fix bug that prevented Dismantling Chimneys attached to Hearths
Pathing
Improve a number of cases that caused back and forth pathing```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!
Changed files in this update