Noble Fates update for 4 May 2024

Noble Fates 0.29.4.0 Released!

Trading QOL 


Fix for crash with Crafting Mods  

Add Offer Filters  
Any  
Poor or better  
Average or better  
Good or better  
Great  
Keep Trade Window open after Deal  
Interface -> "Close Trade Window after Deal" for prior functionality  
Prevent Abuse  
Round up for Trader  
Round down for Player  

Lactating  
Don't wait to produce more milk after feeding  

Chimneys  
Fix bug that prevented Dismantling Chimneys attached to Hearths  

Pathing  
Improve a number of cases that caused back and forth pathing```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!

