Noble Fates 0.29.4.0 Released!

Trading QOL

Fix for crash with Crafting Mods Trading QOL Add Offer Filters Any Poor or better Average or better Good or better Great Keep Trade Window open after Deal Interface -> "Close Trade Window after Deal" for prior functionality Prevent Abuse Round up for Trader Round down for Player Lactating Don't wait to produce more milk after feeding Chimneys Fix bug that prevented Dismantling Chimneys attached to Hearths Pathing Improve a number of cases that caused back and forth pathing```Restart the game and steam to pick it up!