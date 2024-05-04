Update V0.1.1.5

Thank you for playing Undying Harvest! I hope you are enjoying the Steam Farming Fest 2024, this update adds quite a bit of content, including the first actual boss with its own unique boss fight!

Release 0.1.1.5:

-Enemies spawn on a more irregular basis (no longer timed intervals)

-Every few zombies will have a bit increased health

-Added swamp creature enemies

-Added mushrom enemies

-Added Fungus Boss

-Fixed "Upgrades Available" appearing after $50 even though no upgrades were available

-Fixed invincible enemy bug if the game was paused while that enemy was in its dying animation