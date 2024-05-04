 Skip to content

Undying Harvest update for 4 May 2024

Update V0.1.1.5

Update V0.1.1.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Undying Harvest! I hope you are enjoying the Steam Farming Fest 2024, this update adds quite a bit of content, including the first actual boss with its own unique boss fight!

Release 0.1.1.5:
-Enemies spawn on a more irregular basis (no longer timed intervals)
-Every few zombies will have a bit increased health
-Added swamp creature enemies
-Added mushrom enemies
-Added Fungus Boss
-Fixed "Upgrades Available" appearing after $50 even though no upgrades were available
-Fixed invincible enemy bug if the game was paused while that enemy was in its dying animation

