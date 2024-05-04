Melody of Seasons v8.6.1

Hey everyone, I put a lot of work on this update even though it might not sound like a lot. I totally redid the quest system. The new Quest HUD is a really nice addition. Hopefully quests will be easier for me to add now. Here's a list of what changed.

Quest HUD added. You can see your quests on the right side of the screen. Click on them to view them in the Quest Log (The Quest Log UI is also updated but still needs more love). You can turn tracking on/off in the Quest Log UI if you don't want a quest to appear in the HUD.

Updated various SFX including those related to quests being accepted / completed / abandoned. I'd like to improve all the SFX in the game to make it a more ASMR calming & satisfying experience to play the game. Will probably always be a work in progress.

Greatly improved the weather effects in the game. Added varying wind, improved the rain effect. Added swaying to the grass sprites and made them look better overall. I still need to add swaying to the trees when it's windy but will have to wait until a future date.

Awesome lightning, thunder, and wind ambience.

The Action Bars at the bottom of the screen will now fade if the character moves under it (unless your mouse is over it).

Wispy will help you in the first dungeon if you complete the tutorial quest line.

More misc. fixes I'm probably forgetting.

Please let me know if you encounter any issues!

Old saves may not be compatible. If you want to ensure stability, stay on your current version branch (do not update). If you want to check out the new stuff then upgrade and start new!