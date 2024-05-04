Weapon Handling Improvements, Lots of QoL

Dear Ghoul Hunters,

Thank you for your patience! I have been working on a huge list of improvements and upgraded the engine to Unity 2019.1. Please let me know if you notice any problem after this update, since I added a lot of changes. Thank you!

Fixed a bug with unread tutorials not showing up if there's already a tutorial being displayed. You will now see an icon flashing if there are unread tutorials.

Added a "Auto Aim Threshold" option in the game if you want more challenge with auto-aim modes.

Added new mutant animations reacting to injuries

Improved the blood spatter of shotguns

Ravens and bullet holes will no longer be lit by your red laser

Reduced jitter on the arrow when using melee weapon with controller

The visual recoil (camera shake) is now dependent of weapon types. Shotguns should feel more "punchy" now

When you are reloading, you can jump to cancel it.

Sniper rifles will more likely to knock the enemy back

Weapons now have different critical hit chance

Fixed a bug where if you hit a mutant, he might still hit you back even though their attack was interrupted by your hit

When you transfer items to containers and stashes, they will stack when the container is filled up

The whirlwind anomaly will emit a few flying leaves every once in a while to help you see them

Added a sound effect when you are hurt by the whirlwind anomaly

You can now use A/D left/right or mouse wheel to flip pages in the journal, orders, and discovery page

When using the motorcycle, it will now list you destinations one map away, so you can at most skip two maps at once.

When you injure a standing human/mutant when he's not aware, he will stumble

Revamped the animations for throwing grenades with the quick throw key (G) to make them faster, and fixed a bug with character being stuck when trying to quick throw while holding melee weapon

Fixed a bug with crouch-thrown grenades flying out from the wrong spot

When using the controller, you have to hold Combo key to adjust the aim height (which now plays a clicking sound) so that you don't accidentally fix the aim to the head and miss a lot of shots.

When using controller to craft, you can now put the cursor around the temperature slider and use DPAD left/right to adjust temperature

When opening the serum lab, if you don't have the recipe clipbook yet and just have some recipe papers in your backpack, it'll automatically open one of them and you can use the arrow to cycle through them