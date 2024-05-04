Development Update: Progress and Enhancements in Act 2

Hello everyone, Djordje (MegaOptimus) here,

Firstly, I want to express our gratitude for your patience and support. It’s been a huge learning curve developing our first game, and admittedly, the launch came with more challenges than anticipated. Despite our rigorous testing, the stress and crunch around the launch with the game's scale led to unforeseen issues. Each bug we fixed seemed to produce three new ones, particularly as we approached release. We sincerely apologize for all the inconvenience this caused, and thank you for sticking with us.

This update prioritized addressing critical issues in Act 2, but we also fixed a lot in Act 1. Here's a summary of the key updates:

Progression Blocks: Fixed a lot of conditions in Act 2 that prevented players from advancing through tasks and clues.

Fixed a lot of conditions in Act 2 that prevented players from advancing through tasks and clues. Fast Travel: Fixed issue of traveling between locations in Act 2. You can also use the 'M' key for fast travel.

Fixed issue of traveling between locations in Act 2. You can also use the 'M' key for fast travel. Dialogue System UI: Improved by moving the 'Continue' button above the option menus to prevent accidentally clicking the first option.

Improved by moving the 'Continue' button above the option menus to prevent accidentally clicking the first option. Menu Navigation: Adjusted the scroll function in the dialogue system to handle multiple options more effectively, especially if the UI is scaled up.

Adjusted the scroll function in the dialogue system to handle multiple options more effectively, especially if the UI is scaled up. Animations: Improved and added numerous animations, although some are still pending.

Improved and added numerous animations, although some are still pending. Audio Mixing: Addressed a lot of issues with audio mixing.

Addressed a lot of issues with audio mixing. Missing lines: Fixed a lot of missing or wrong lines, but some still occur. Some were even missed during the recording, but our awesome actors will handle it soon!

Fixed a lot of missing or wrong lines, but some still occur. Some were even missed during the recording, but our awesome actors will handle it soon! Intermezzo Scenes: Added and corrected lines within these segments.

As much as we wanted to fix it all, we also had to push this fix with the critical bug fixes. That said, there are still some areas we're working on:

Missing Animations: Some animations broke and are currently disabled while we work on fixes.

Some animations broke and are currently disabled while we work on fixes. Fast Travel Map Icon: Currently not available, but the 'M' key functionality is intact.

Currently not available, but the 'M' key functionality is intact. Joypad Controls: We couldn't disable Joypad controls as they are linked with mouse inputs. For all of you who have some weird controllers that hinder gameplay, you'll have to disable them or wait for the next update, where we'll make a setting for mouse-exclusive controls.

We couldn't disable Joypad controls as they are linked with mouse inputs. For all of you who have some weird controllers that hinder gameplay, you'll have to disable them or wait for the next update, where we'll make a setting for mouse-exclusive controls. Dialogue Consistency: We're aware of missing or incorrect dialogue lines and are committed to resolving these.

We're aware of missing or incorrect dialogue lines and are committed to resolving these. Journal UI: Needs further refinement and cleanup.

As we prepare for Act 3's release on May 7th, our focus remains on enhancing the game's stability and playability. We're dedicated to continuous improvements and eagerly await your feedback, which can be shared on our Discord channel.

Thank you again for your understanding and commitment. We're excited to move forward together and deliver an experience that meets your expectations and our vision.

And May the 4th be with you!🖖

— The Dev Team