Sword vs Horde update for 4 May 2024

Update 4.5: Small text improvements

Update 4.5: Small text improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • improved some text and fixed some minor issues
  • removed arrow Unicode symbols that didn't show up correctly in some cases
  • added a shadow to equipment descriptions for better readability

