- improved some text and fixed some minor issues
- removed arrow Unicode symbols that didn't show up correctly in some cases
- added a shadow to equipment descriptions for better readability
Sword vs Horde update for 4 May 2024
Update 4.5: Small text improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
